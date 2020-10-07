T.I. Announces ‘The L.I.B.R.A’ Release Date And $12,000 ‘Stimulus Package’ Giveaway

In honor of his 40th birthday, T.I. is gearing up to release a new album, The L.I.B.R.A., which stands for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta this month.

The L.I.B.R.A. marks his 11th studio album and will be Tip’s first release in two years since his last project, Dime Trap, in 2018. The album is set to feature Young Thug, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss and more.

The Grand Hustle chief returned to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 6) where he unveiled the album’s release date in a video. In addition to the album announcement, Tip also revealed that he’s teamed up with AllHipHop for a stimulus package giveaway. Yesterday, President Donald Trump abruptly pulled the plug on stimulus negotiations, only to seemingly reverse course hours later, according to CNN.

Even still, the Trump administration has only given eligible adult Americans a max of $1,200 per individual or $2,400 for married couples, thus far to help make up for lost wages amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, Tip is taking matters into his own hand to provide some financial assistance to a few of his fans.

“Since the president said he ain’t giving them stimuluses out until after the election, alright...cool. I’m just gon’ pick up a little bit, man,” he said in the video clip. “We got y’all. Don’t even trip.”

All interested fans have to do is vote on their favorite cuts from each of T.I. 's previous studio albums in the leadup to the release of The L.I.B.R.A. In total, $12,000 is on the line as one lucky fan will be randomly selected to win $1,200 each day.

The L.I.B.R.A. drops on Oct. 16.

Check out T.I.’s video announcement below.