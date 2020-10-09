Jay-Z And Team Roc Will Post Bonds And Pay Fines For Wisconsin Protestors

Jay-Z is continuing his social justice campaign by collaborating with his label Roc Nation to pay off the fines and bonds for activists arrested during protesters in Wisconsin.

Protests erupted after the state’s authorities declined to charge the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole. The teen’s mother, Tracy, was one of the dozens of demonstrators arrested in Wauwatosa on Thursday night (October 8).

According to CBS News, Hov and Team Roc have also reportedly paid an undisclosed amount in court fees for Tracy Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, as well as several others who were arrested. Team Roc claims Tracy was injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.

"Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney's Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin's mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake's father," said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, 24 people were arrested for violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. They also say additional charges could be issued after reviewing video and other evidence.

Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah is accused of fatally shooting Alvin Cole on February 2. In his report, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm said there was “sufficient evidence” that Mensah had “subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”

Cole was reportedly involved in a conflict with another individual at a local mall. Police say during the argument Cole pulled out a stolen .9mm caliber pistol. When confronted by officers, Cole ran away. Mensah says Cole fires his weapon at him but Cole’s sister, Taleavia Cole, denies the claim. She also criticized Chisholm’s decision not to bring charges against Mensah.

“The fight continues. It doesn’t end here,” she said, according to local Milwaukee station WTMJ. “It’s time for D.A. Chisholm to retire or step down."

Over the course of the past five years Mensah has killed three people, including Cole, while in the line of duty.