Fans Commemorate Biggie On Columbus Day

As much of the country marks Christopher Columbus Day, hip hop fans are sending up their respects to a legendary historical figure with the same name that actually deserves the recognition.



October 12 is nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. While some still choose to commemorate the European colonizer, some feel that Columbus Day should be a celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

For the hip hop community, the day has become an occasion to lift up the name one of its greatest. On the track “Ocean” from his critically acclaimed album, Magna Carta, Jay-Z notoriously raps, “I’m anti-Santa Maria. Only Chistopher we acknowledge is Wallace. I don’t even like Washingtons in my pocket.”

As in previous years, the lyrics are flooding the Twitterverse as people pay their respect to the inimitable Notorious B.I.G.

See some of the social media reactions below: