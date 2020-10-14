Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Twitter User Criticized Her ‘Protect Black Woman’ Essay

Over the last fews months, #ProtectBlackWoman has become a major topic of conversation in light of the experiences that Black women face. The issue was further amplified after Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly shot by Tory Lanez on July 12, and the consequent doubt she has had to deal with since.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the 25- year-old Houston rapper penned a powerful essay in the New York Times wherein she highlighted the need to protect and support Black women. Using her personal experience as a victim of assault, Megan noted that Black women, in particular, face scrutiny when they try to raise awareness for causes that impact them.

“After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship. Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will,” she wrote in the piece.



She continued, “The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.”

Unfortunately, some people further proved her point soon after. Some people suggested that Megan was using the shooting incident to “pander” to other Black women. The 25-year-old rapper promptly made an example out of the commenter in question to further underscore the blatant disregard that Black women face when they come forward with their experiences.

“This is exactly the type of dumb comment that makes me scream PROTECT BLACK WOMEN, she wrote. “Please tell me why I would need to lie abt being shot to promote the protection of women... like out of all the things to lie about ... this is sad coming out of a BLACK MAN’S MOUTH.”



See the post below: