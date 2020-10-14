Stevie Wonder Is Leaving Motown After Nearly 60 Years, Reveals Kidney Transplant

After nearly six decades, Stevie Wonder is leaving Motown and has launched a new label.

The legendary singer shared the news during a virtual press conference Tuesday (Oct. 13) when he also gave an update on the status of his health.

At a London concert in July 2019, Wonder announced that he would be taking a hiatus from performing to undergo a kidney transplant while addressing rumors about his health. "So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” he said at the time.



While speaking to the press yesterday, the 70-year-old icon said that the procedure happened in December. Nonetheless, he feels 30 years younger after “was blessed with a new kidney,”according to the Associated Press.

“Since I have been released from the hospital, the nurses have made sure I’ve taken my medicine on time and I’m going to do it for as long as I have to, even if it is the rest of my life. I feel great. My voice feels great,” he said. “I feel like I’m about 40 right now, and I just thank everyone for the prayers and the love.”

“And for all of the people that have been listening to these rumors, listen, if I’m feeling some kind of way, I’ll let you know,” he continued. “We don’t want to have misinformation. I am alive and well.”

RELATED: Stevie Wonder Will Postpone Tour To Undergo Kidney Transplant In September

The announcement came in conjunction with the arrival of two new songs, “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate, and “Where Is Our Love Song.” During the press conference, Wonder discussed a new EP in the near future, with both songs expected to appear on.



Wonder revealed that he began writing “Where Is Our Love”, which features Gary Clark Jr., when he was 18 years old, according to the AP. He was compelled to revisit the song during this past year amid “all the confusion and all the hate and all the east versus west, left versus right.” All of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization, Feeding America.

As for “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate,” which features Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes, Wonder originally envisioned it as a song about a relationship. But, he was inspired to rewrite it after “thinking about where we (are) in the world and thinking about how this is the most crucial time,” the AP reported.

“Change is right now. We can’t put it into the hands of fate. Ain’t nobody got time to wait,” he said. “We can’t put it in the hands of fate finding a cure for this dreadful virus. We got to get on our knees and pray or whatever you do.”

“I want everyone to be well,” he continued. “I don’t care what color you are because actually I don’t see your color. You see color, don’t act like you don’t see color, you do. But I don’t see your visual color. But I do feel your soul. I do feel your spirit. I see the color of your spirit and soul, and I’m seeing too many spirits and souls that are not about the love that we’re supposed to have and feel for one another.”

Both songs will be released on his new label, So What the Fuss Records, and be distributed by Republic Records.

Take a listen to the tracks below: