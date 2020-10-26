Black Music And Entertainment Walk of Fame Unveiled In Atlanta

Black Hollywood is getting it’s just dues.

The Black American Music Association (BAM) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) have unveiled the formation of the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta.

The walk of fame will be located in the historic downtown Atlanta area on the sidewalks of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Northside Drive. In collaboration with sculptor and historian Ed Dwight, D.L. Warfield will create the official emblem for the walk of fame.

Per the press release sent to BET.com, the monument will honor the iconic individuals and organizations nationally and internationally that have impacted Black culture and community.

Groundbreaking for the walk of fame is slated for late December, weather permitting, with an official inaugural celebration slated for January 2021 over M.L.K. Jr. weekend.

The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted by the Mercedes Benz Stadium Thursday (October 22), where leaders from both organizations delivered remarks to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Dallas Austin, Sean Garrett, Spotify’s Chaka Zulu, Rep. Miriam Paris, Rep. Park Cannon, and Atlanta City Council member, Antonio Brown, were among those in attendance.

“Black American Music, as an art form, is the driver of Black culture, which drives popular culture worldwide. So, it is fitting that we honor those who are the ‘bedrock’ of culture,’” BAM Founder Demmette Guidry said in a statement. “The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame will be a permanent monument to achievement in Black excellence. We are designing the Walk of Fame in hopes that it will become a popular tourist destination, illuminating our rich cultural heritage.”