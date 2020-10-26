Michelle Obama Has Dropped Her Official Election Day Playlist

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, Michelle Obama has shared her Voting Playlist.

The former first lady teamed up with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells brand to curate the special playlist. Obama chose old school hip hop songs to inspire people to get out and cast their ballot on Nov. 3.

The playlist includes songs from artists such as Public Enemy, Black Sheep, The Roots, Black Star, Whodini, Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC and Big Daddy Kane.

This is the latest effort as part of her When We All Vote initiative to encourage voter turnout at the polls in every election.

Previously, Obama enlisted 2 Chainz's help to inform people who were formerly incarcerated to understand their voting rights in a PSA published to YouTube in August. The Atlanta rapper, who was convicted of a felony at age 15, cleared up some of the common misconceptions that an individual permanently loses the right to vote after being incarcerated and broke down how laws may differ from state to state.

Earlier this month, she partnered with Lebron James’ More Than A Vote initiative to encourage people to take advantage of early voting in their states, saying, “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together.”

Most recently, Offset opened up about how misinformation led him to believe that he could not vote for years following his first felony conviction at the age of 17.

“It still could be 10 times better, but you’ve gotta vote,” he said in a video clip. “That’s what changes the rules, changes the laws.

He added, “I really felt good voting, because I was told I couldn’t, or I was told I wouldn’t be able to clean up or get away from my past, and look where I’m at now. I voted and I was able to be a part of where I live which is at home here in America. My voice matters.”

Check out Michelle Obama’s Voting Playlist below.