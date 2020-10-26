Silento Arrested After Driving 143 MPH On Atlanta Highway

Atlanta rapper Silento was reportedly arrested early Friday morning (October 23) after allegedly driving 143 mph on an Atlanta highway.

According to a police report, the 22-year-old rapper (real name Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk) was pulled over around 3 a.m. on I-85. In addition to breaking the speed limit, the officer who filed the report said Silento’s white BMW SUV failed to maintain a lane and swerved around other slower-moving vehicles.

The officer who pulled him over says he asked Silento to get out of the car and asked why he was driving so fast.

“The driver stated that he was coming from Gwinnett and that people were following him and that he left from the club,” the officer wrote in the report, according to WSB-TV 2.

The report also states that the officer and Silento argued about how fast he was going with the rapper insisting he did nothing wrong and asked to see the officer’s clocking Laser.

Silento eventually told the officer that he was speeding because he gets followed wherever he goes.

“He stated, ‘If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person and you could go and look on your computer and it would tell you that,’” the officer wrote in his report.

Silento was arrested for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he was released on bond on Friday at around noon.

Silento is known for his 2015 song “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae),” which became a viral sensation and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.