Hip Hop Awards ‘20: City Girls Rock Leopard Print Leotards For ‘Kitty Talk’ Performance

Things got hot at the Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night (October 27) as the City Girls hit the screen wearing leopard print leotards to perform their new hit single “Kitty Talk.”

JT and Yung Miami were accompanied by background dancers wearing the same fits for the electric set. Halfway through their jungle-themed performance, male dancers appeared and figuratively became leopards at the control of the Miami duo.

They ended their set with a rendition of their single “Jobs,” while the background flashed with lyrics from the song.

City Girls released their latest album City on Lock in June via Quality Control Music.

See City Girls perform “Kitty Talk” below.