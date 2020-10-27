Hip Hop Awards ‘20: City Girls Rock Leopard Print Leotards For ‘Kitty Talk’ Performance

Hip Hop Awards ‘20: City Girls Rock Leopard Print Leotards For ‘Kitty Talk’ Performance

They also thrilled fans with a rendition of “Jobs.”

Published 5 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Things got hot at the Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night (October 27) as the City Girls hit the screen wearing leopard print leotards to perform their new hit single “Kitty Talk.”

JT and Yung Miami were accompanied by background dancers wearing the same fits for the electric set. Halfway through their jungle-themed performance, male dancers appeared and figuratively became leopards at the control of the Miami duo.

RELATED: City Girls Says Men Should Financially Provide For Women

They ended their set with a rendition of their single “Jobs,” while the background flashed with lyrics from the song.

City Girls released their latest album City on Lock in June via Quality Control Music.

See City Girls perform “Kitty Talk” below.

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC