Hip Hop Awards 20 Teyana Taylor, Brandy, H.E.R. And Erykah Badu Ladies First

It's a new day for women in rap.

Published 3 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

This year has undisputedly been the start of a new era for women in hip hop, where industry-influenced beefs were cast aside for camaraderie and collaboration. From Meg and Cardi's epic summer anthem "WAP" to Monica and Brandy's VERZUZ reunion, femcees are finally getting the flowers they deserve.

Speaking of Brandy, her vocals took center stage during the BET Hip Hop Awards' Ladies First cypher, which also featured Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. and Erykah Badu. The women took turns rapping over the melody of Brandy's hit "I Wanna Be Down," bringing a level of consciousness we've come to expect from the ladies of the culture. Breonna Taylor was honored, as was Black pride and womanhood.

Watch the effortless flow, below:

