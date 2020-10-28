Virginia Rapper Kent Wont Stop Found Dead In Friend’s Car Trunk

Brian Trotter, an aspiring rapper, was found dead in a car's trunk following an accident in Miami.

His friend, Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains in connection to his death.

According to the Miami Herald, Trotter was an aspiring hip-hop artist who went by the name Kent Won't Stop. The 25-year-old was last seen leaving his father’s home in Triangle, Virginia, on Oct. 17.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, his father, whose name is also named Brian Trotter, said that Coltrain showed up at his house to pick up his son so the two could - take pictures in Washington, D.C. The older Trotter said that he noticed Coltain was “acting really strange,” saying, “Usually, Rob comes in the house. This time, he was real distant and nervous and antsy.”

When Trotter did not return home, his family filed a missing-persons report and then called Coltrain, who told them conflicting stories about his whereabouts. Unfortunately, his family’s worst fears were confirmed when his body was discovered in the trunk of Coltrain’s car after he was involved in a crash this week.

According to an investigative report obtained by the Miami Herald, Coltain was traveling south along a Miami expressway when he got into a wreck on Sunday (Oct. 25). The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene. The car was towed to a nearby parking lot where the state troopers reportedly became suspicious when Coltrain was asked to get his belongings from the vehicle, and they noticed he removed a gun case. . Additionally, there was a “foul odor” emanating from the trunk.

The authorities searched the car and found Trotter’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to the Miami Herald. A .45-caliber pistol was also discovered. An initial autopsy later revealed Trotter had been shot to death and Coltrain believed to be his murderer.

“No one can understand what happened,” Trotter’s father said to the Miami Herald. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”