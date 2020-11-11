2020 Soul Train Music Awards

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
NEW YORK, NY – November 10, 2020 – Today BET announces the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking, virtual series “Pass the Mic.”
Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (“Martin,” “My Wife & Kids,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched”) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show “Martin” and in real-life, will return to the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.
H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.
Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.
The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70’s to today.
Directly following the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS,” DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series “Pass the Mic”, on BET. The epic Thanksgiving holiday special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.
Internationally, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment(JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
The complete list of nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET:
BEST NEW ARTIST
GIVEON
LAYTON GREENE
LONR.
SAINT JHN
SNOH AALEGRA
VICTORIA MONÉT
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
BRANDY
FANTASIA
KELLY ROWLAND
LEDISI
MONICA
PJ MORTON
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ALICIA KEYS
BEYONCÉ
BRANDY
H.E.R.
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
PJ MORTON
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BEBE WINANS
KIRK FRANKLIN
KORYN HAWTHORNE
MARVIN SAPP
PJ MORTON
THE CLARK SISTERS
RHYTHM & BARS
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - "WAP"
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH -"ROCKSTAR"
DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE - "POPSTAR"
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – "LAUGH NOW CRY LATER"
MEGAN THEE STALLION - "SAVAGE"
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ - "BLACK PARADE"
CHLOE X HALLE - "DO IT"
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - "GO CRAZY"
H.E.R. FEAT. YG - "SLIDE"
SUMMER WALKER & USHER - "COME THRU"
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – "DON’T WASTE MY TIME"
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
BRANDY - B7
CHLOE X HALLE - UNGODLY HOUR
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - SLIME & B
JHENÉ AIKO - CHILOMBO
SUMMER WALKER - OVER IT
THE WEEKND - AFTER HOURS
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
"BLACK PARADE" – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCE KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)
"DO IT" – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONET, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)
"GO CRAZY" – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRE SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)
"I CAN’T BREATHE" – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)
"PLAYING GAMES" – WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)
"SLIDE" – WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
BEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER - "ALREADY"
CHLOE X HALLE - "DO IT"
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - "GO CRAZY"
DANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY - "LEVI HIGH"
MISSY ELLIOTT - "WHY I STILL LOVE YOU"
TEYANA TAYLOR - "BARE WIT ME"
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG - "GO CRAZY"
H.E.R. FEAT. YG - "SLIDE"
NE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH - "U 2 LUV"
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - "SLOW DOWN"
SUMMER WALKER & USHER -"COME THRU"
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI - "DON’T WASTE MY TIME"
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID -" BROWN SKIN GIRL"
CHLOE X HALLE - "DO IT"
CHRIS BROWN - "GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG"
H.E.R. - "SLIDE FEAT. YG"
LIZZO - "GOOD AS HELL"
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - "SLOW DOWN"
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS