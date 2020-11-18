LL Cool J Questions People Who Don’t Want To Wear A Mask

Written by Trey Alston

LL Cool J caused a stir recently on Twitter when he questioned those who say they don't like to wear masks. On Nov 16, the legendary rapper hit the timeline with a serious question, asking, "How can you be pro life but unwilling to wear a mask ??"

How can you be pro life but unwilling to wear a mask ?? — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2020

He got a wide range of responses from people who support wearing and those who are against it. So, far the COVID-19 pandemic has infected 55.6 million people and killed 1.34 million worldwide. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “People who refuse to wear masks should also be refused by the hospitals for admission if they get the virus,” wrote one person, supporting the notion that everyone should wear masks.

People who refuse to wear masks should also be refused by the hospitals for admission if they get the virus. — Sarang Nanavare (@sarang_313) November 17, 2020

“My body my choice...How can you hate on someone for not wearing a mask but be willing to murder an unborn baby? Goes both ways,” wrote another.

My body my choice...How can you hate on someone for not wearing a mask but be willing to murder an unborn baby? Goes both ways — Servant (@Tuchdown26) November 17, 2020

"Some of us have health issues that make mask wearing impossible," wrote a third person. "Anyone with a heart condition or respiratory illness should never wear a mask. The effects for some are deadlier than the virus going around."

LL Cool J only responded once with a “This!!!” cosign of one particular tweet from a user who was all for wearing a mask — regardless of how it made him feel. “I don’t want to wear one,” wrote the user. “I have bad PTSD. I travel the country for work and spend the night in a different hotel every night 3 weeks a month. Guess what: I wear a mask for others. It’s not that big of a deal. Plus, I feel like a character in Mortal Kombat. Just wear a mask FFS..,” the tweet reads.

Check out LL Cool J’s tweet and some of the responses up above.