Barack Obama Gives A Big Shout Out To Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak’s brand is apparently presidential.
On Tuesday (January 12), the singer and producer shared a video of Barack Obama giving him a shout out as he was golfing with surfer Kelly Slater.
"Anderson, Kelly tells me you're a friend. Love your work, man," the 44th President said in the video. "Michelle does too. Most importantly, Malia and Sasha love it."
He added: "Big Anderson .Paak fans in the Obama household.”
In captioning the video, .Paak wrote, “Not bad for a Tuesday.”
Yeah, no kidding.
This actually isn’t the first time Obama gave a nod to .Paak. He’s made the president’s public playlists on numerous occasions. The artist’s collaboration with Rick Ross on "Cut Em In" made it onto Obama’s "favorite music of 2020" playlist.
You know you’re doing something right when President Obama is a fan of your work. Congrats, Anderson!
Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
