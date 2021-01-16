Barack Obama Gives A Big Shout Out To Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak’s brand is apparently presidential.

On Tuesday (January 12), the singer and producer shared a video of Barack Obama giving him a shout out as he was golfing with surfer Kelly Slater.

"Anderson, Kelly tells me you're a friend. Love your work, man," the 44th President said in the video. "Michelle does too. Most importantly, Malia and Sasha love it."

He added: "Big Anderson .Paak fans in the Obama household.”

In captioning the video, .Paak wrote, “Not bad for a Tuesday.”