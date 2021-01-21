Snoop Dogg Thanks Trump For Pardoning Death Row Records Co-Founder ‘Harry O’

Rapper Snoop Dogg has thanked former president Donald Trump after he issued a last-minute pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, just one day before leaving the White House.
Rolling Stone reports that on Sunday (Jan. 17) Trump granted clemency to the music label mogul. Snoop learned about the news the same day during a Zoom call with reform advocates Weldon Angelos, who received his own pardon from Trump in December 2020, and Alice Johnson.
“That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” said Snoop, “They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”
RELATED: Kwame Kilpatrick, Lil’ Wayne Among Dozens To Win Clemency Or Pardon From Trump on Last Day In Office
He added, “It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”
Harris was reportedly informed about the decision about his early release from prison on Tuesday (Jan. 19) after spending three decades in prison for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking, according to The New York Post. He was originally set to be released from Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in California in June 2028.
Donald Trump also pardoned former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who had been convicted in 2013 on multiple corruption charges, and issued a full pardon to hip-hop superstar Lil’ Wayne early Wednesday (Jan. 20).
The decision, announced by the White House, comes as part of a wave of 73 pardons and 70 commutations the former president granted to mark his final hours in the White House.
(Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS