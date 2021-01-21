Snoop Dogg Thanks Trump For Pardoning Death Row Records Co-Founder ‘Harry O’

Rapper Snoop Dogg has thanked former president Donald Trump after he issued a last-minute pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, just one day before leaving the White House.

Rolling Stone reports that on Sunday (Jan. 17) Trump granted clemency to the music label mogul. Snoop learned about the news the same day during a Zoom call with reform advocates Weldon Angelos, who received his own pardon from Trump in December 2020, and Alice Johnson.

“That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” said Snoop, “They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”

