DaBaby And 42 Dugg Offer to Help Pay Bail For Woman Accused Of Shooting Her Brother's Suspected Killer

DaBaby and 42 Dugg are bringing attention to a Kansas City case where a woman has been imprisoned and is awaiting trial. She allegedly shot and killed a man she believed killed her brother.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Tityana Coppage is accused of killing her cousin, 36-year-old Keith Lars, who she claimed killed her 16-year-old brother Jayson Ugwuh.

On January 13, Coppage allegedly shot Lars in revenge and then texted her brother to let him know she committed the crime. The Jackson County prosecuting attorney has since charged her with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Since learning of the case, DaBaby and 42 Dugg are among those who have used their social media to bring awareness to it. They have also expressed interest in raising money to bail Coppage out of jail.

"I got the 20 thousand if they can get her out on ten percent tell her people get with me," Dugg wrote on Instagram.

Following up, DaBaby offered his help as well, adding, "I match u a dub."