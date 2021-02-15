Watch The Trailer For The First Estate-Approved Notorious B.I.G. Doc

The Notorious B.I.G. is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, yet there has never been an estate-approved documentary released until now.

I Got a Story to Tell is packed with early footage of the rapper who was killed at 24 years old in 1997. According to a press release, B.I.G.’s former manager and current estate manager Wayne Barrow, who is also an executive producer on the doc, “Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music.”

Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls became the most famous act on Puff Daddy’s fledgling label, Bad Boy Records, laying the cornerstone of what would become an entertainment empire. Though this Brooklyn rap icon only released two albums (the classics Ready to Die and Life After Death) before his violent death on March 9, 1997, his undeniable genius as a lyricist and MC solidified his standing as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

B.I.G. was married to R&B star Faith Evans and produced Junior M.A.F.I.A., a group of his friends from Brooklyn, which also included breakout star Lil' Kim.

The doc drops March 1, see the trailer below: