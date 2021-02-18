Prince Markie Dee Dead At Age 52

Mark Morales, famously known as Prince Markie Dee of the legendary Hip Hop group, The Fat Boys, has reportedly passed away. He was 52.

According to AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, Morales died of congestive heart failure. Further details about his sudden passing are not currently available.

The official Twitter account for Rock The Bells, where Morales worked as a radio host and DJ, tweeted their condolences on Thursday (February 18).

“The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today,” the official page tweeted. “That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”