Prince Markie Dee Dead At Age 52

Mark Morales, famously known as Prince Markie Dee of the legendary Hip Hop group, The Fat Boys, has reportedly passed away. He was 52.
According to AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, Morales died of congestive heart failure. Further details about his sudden passing are not currently available.
The official Twitter account for Rock The Bells, where Morales worked as a radio host and DJ, tweeted their condolences on Thursday (February 18).
RELATED: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Dead At 28 After Fatal Shooting
“The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today,” the official page tweeted. “That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”
A Brooklyn native, Dee was one-third of The Fat Boys – the other two members being Darren Robinson (The Human Beat Box), Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski). The trio were understudies of Kurtis Blow and gained fame alongside Hip Hop luminaries LL Cool J, Run DMC, Whodini and others.
Dee was also one of the first Puerto Rican Hip Hop stars and made a successful transition into a solo act and producer, where he made perhaps his most-known single with “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way),” which peaked as a number 1 hit.
As a songwriter and producer, The Prince wrote and made songs for then-emerging artists like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Craig Mack and more. Tomorrow (February 19) would have been his 53rd birthday.
Questlove, Crooked I and others have offered their condolences via social media. See what they had to say below.
(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
COMMENTS