Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Houston rapper Chucky Trill was shot and killed on the Atlanta interstate during the early morning hours on Friday (March 5). He was discovered in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. and later died at the hospital. He was 33.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed off for more than two hours to allow for an investigation. A police spokesperson says he believes a person from another vehicle shot into the rapper’s car.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Trill, born Corey Detiege, was the son of ‘90s Houston rapper D of Trinity Garden Cartel.

“Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department,” said police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn. “Not only do you have the two vehicles involved in the shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims in these types of crimes.”

Prior to his death, Detiege was seen at an Erica Banks show at a local club. After learning of his passing, Banks posted a picture of him to her Instagram Story and the caption: “We were just in the club last night saying how we was gone turn up this Sunday wow. Rest peacefully Chucky.”

Carl Crawford, a former MLB player and current head of Houston label 1501 Certified Entertainment, also made an IG post saying, “so shocked to hear this we was just all together having a good time.”