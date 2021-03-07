Lil Nas X Buys First Home

Lil Nas X has accomplished a lot in only 21 years and now he is a homeowner.
The Grammy winner on Saturday (March 6) posted photos of his new home on Instagram with the caption, "Bought my first house today."
The photos included images of a hot tub, a backyard and him holding a set of keys. Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, did not reveal the location of the home.
See the photos below:
Lil Nas hit it big with his infectious smash hit single, “Old Town Road'' in 2019. He came out as gay publicy in June of 2019.
By August 2019, Lil Nas opened up to TIME about his decision to come out, saying, “Everything lined up for this moment to take me to this place. Not to sound self-centered, but it feels like I’m chosen, in a way, to do this stuff.”
Later in the interview, he stated, “I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe. In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands–little stuff like that.
Congrats to Lil Nas X on his new home and continued success.
(Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
