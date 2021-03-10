Why Is Niecy Nash Replacing Nick Cannon As Host Of Season 5 Of ‘The Masked Singer’?

Since Niecy Nash appeared as a guest judge during season 4 of The Masked Singer, taking over Nick Cannon’s hosting duties for at least half of season 5 won’t be foreign territory for the actress.

In the wake of Cannon testing positive for the coronavirus several months ago, The Masked Singer’s production schedule had to continue as usual, which also meant the show was in need of a substitute host. The Emmy Award-winning Nash was ready to step in and help. Executive Producer James Breen voiced his delight in having Nash step in.

“She had chemistry with the panel — she was just a producer’s dream,” said Breen during Deadline’s virtual TCA (Television Critics Association) panel. “She was absolutely fantastic.”

Cannon, who returned for the second half of the season, tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the show’s filming, according to reports from Deadline. Back in September, Executive producer Craig Plestis told the outlet that they go “above and beyond” the regulations of the CDC to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved.

While Cannon, 40, quarantined and has since recovered, the rest of the cast expressed their sincere appreciation in having Nash join the crew. Nash, reciprocating the energy, saying “I never felt so welcomed,” during the panel discussion.

The crew is excited about season 5 and a few of the changes that will take place. Wild card rounds are being added to the mix, featuring an undetermined number of masked celebrity singers competing. At the tail-end of the show, the unknown wild-card winner will go toe-to-toe with another masked celebrity in order to compete for the trophy at the end.

“It just adds a freshness to the whole show,” said Plestis. “It brings a whole new life to the series so we’re excited by it.”

The singers’ personas will include Chameleon. Black Swan, Porcupine, Phoenix, Russian Doll and Snail, Grandpa Monster and The Piglet.

The Masked Singer will air starting on March 10 Wednesday’s on FOX, at 8 PM ET.