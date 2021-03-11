‘Black Like Me’ Singer Mickey Guyton Will Become First Black Woman To Host ACM Awards

For the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, Mickey Guyton will be the first Black woman to serve as the show's host on April 18.

According to Deadline, Guyton, who is also one of the nominees for New Female Artist of the Year, will host the show alongside 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban. CBS will televise the show from three country music venues in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

RELATED: Country Music’s First Black Superstar, Charley Pride, Dies At 86

“As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show,” Guyton said the outlet writes. “Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

RELATED: Darius Rucker On Experiencing Racism In Country Music

In 2015, the artist released her self-titled EP, which featured her debut single “Better Than You Left Me.” She was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist the following year.

Watch as Guyton receives the news that she would be the first Black woman to host the ACM awards below: