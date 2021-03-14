Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist



Marking her first career Grammy wins, Megan Thee Stallion won both Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her hit song “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The Houston native and hard-hitting female hip-hop MC was given the rap performance honor at the Premiere Ceremony hosted by Jhene Aiko. This marks the first time two women have won the award and snag the trophy over Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence,” the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior,” DaBaby’s “BOP,” and Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin.”