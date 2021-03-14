Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist

Marking her first career Grammy wins, Megan Thee Stallion won both Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her hit song “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
The Houston native and hard-hitting female hip-hop MC was given the rap performance honor at the Premiere Ceremony hosted by Jhene Aiko. This marks the first time two women have won the award and snag the trophy over Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence,” the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior,” DaBaby’s “BOP,” and Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin.”
“I’m so excited, sometimes I’m in disbelief,” Megan said in an emotional speech. “I cannot believe I’m this girl from Houston who really made it. Me and my mom used to always talk about me being at the Grammys, and she’d tell me that I’m going to win a Grammy.”
She was named Best New Artist during the live evening ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah. She is the first female rap artist to win in that category since Lauren Hill won in 1999.
“You know, it’s been a hell of a year,” she said while accepting the award, “but we made it…”
Megan’s “Savage” is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song. While Beyoncé is up for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Black Parade,” and more.
Earlier, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy also were awarded for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” at the Premiere Ceremony.
