Rae Sremmurd’s Half-Brother Charged With First Degree Murder

Michael Sullivan, half-brother to Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, has been charged in connection with the murder of his stepfather.

According to TMZ, Sullivan was indicted on a charge of first degree murder for his role in Floyd Sullivan Jr.’s murder. A grand jury made the decision after a court hearing in January.

Michael was named a suspect in the January 2020 fatal shooting of Floyd. Police discovered Floyd at the scene of the crime with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to HipHopDX, Bernadette Walker, the suspect’s mother, says her son suffers from schizoaffective disorder and had multiple episodes before moving in with his father. He also hadn’t taken his medication prior to the shooting incident.

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd's Mother Says Brother Suspected Of Murdering The Duo's Stepfather Was Off His Meds

Michael was taken into police custody after being placed at a mental health facility and held for a psychiatric evaluation.

“Mrs. Shelton and I and the City of Tupelo are appreciative of Rae Sremmurd’s continuous community support,” Tupelo mayor Jason Shelton said at the time of the shooting. “Please know that we and the community you love and call home grieve with you, are praying for you, and extend our deepest condolences to you, your entire family and friends during this difficult time.”

While Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have not weighed in publicly about their brother’s alleged involvement in their stepfather’s murder, Lee did speak out about the loss of Floyd via social media.

“I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been tested my whole life.”

Michael Sullivan’s next court hearing and the stating date of his trial have not yet been disclosed.