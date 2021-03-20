Too Short, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, And E-40 Create Hip Hop Supergroup

Four West Coast hip-hop legends are extending their rap careers with plans to release “volumes” of music, tour, and complete other business ventures.

Too Short, 54, Snoop Dogg, 49, Ice Cube, 51, and E-40, 53, are forming hip-hop supergroup, Mt. Westmore. Too Short revealed the news of the group’s formation on March 16 during an interview with DJ Vlad. The Oakland, California, rapper says the move isn’t just a quick strike to release music.

“It’s not a thing that we dreamed up,” Too Short says. “It is a thing that’s really real.This is serious s--t and we did this because we wanted to do some business ventures together and we wanted to join forces to do future tours together as we release these projects.”

