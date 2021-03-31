Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested In Florida

Rapper NLE Choppa is in custody after being arrested on March 28 for burglary, firearm, and drug charges.

According to Memphis local station WREG, the hip hop star, born Bryson Lashun Potts, was arrested in Davie, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale. The 18-year-old was charged with “burglary of an unoccupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana and Xanax,” the outlet reports.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel, quoting police reports, says Potts told police he was trying to retrieve a watch from inside a vehicle that had been towed to a secured lot.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the arrest report said police were alerted to people in a “secured vehicle storage lot.” A live camera allegedly showed two men into a closed parking lot. Several people jumped a fence to enter the parking lot.

One of the men who jumped the fence was reportedly Potts.



The “Shotta Flow” rapper was arrested as he was leaving the tow yard, which is when guns and drugs were reportedly found in his car.

It’s not known what happened to the other people who were with the rapper.

NLE Choppa’s hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 5. He is currently in custody at the Broward County Jail, according to the Sun Sentinel.