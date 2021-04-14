Ari Lennox Remembers Cousin, Houston R&B Singer Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night (April 12), followed by a funeral service on Tuesday (April 13) for a Houston R&B songstress killed in a wrong-way crash in the city earlier this month.

Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman, 19, died after her car was struck by Bobby James Brown, who was reportedly intoxicated, ABC 13-Houston reports. Three other friends of Champan's were also in her car at the time of the crash but survived the collision.

Brown is due in court on Wednesday (April 14).

"Life will never be the same," said Chapman's mom, Lindsay Locke. "You can't take anyone or anything for granted cause you just never know."

The Houston native was a self-proclaimed R&B princess and was the cousin of another R&B sensation, Ari Lennox.

Lennox took to her Instagram to honor her cousin.

“My angel. The sweetest most ambitious angel with the most beautiful smile. An amazing cousin to me,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of the late singer. “An incredible friend. Not you. Not right now. Completely heartbroken and confused. Rest in paradise legend. I refuse to let the world forget your immense talent and beautiful soul. You and your beautiful friends deserved protection. I’m so sorry baby love. Always sangin your ass off even as a baby. Houston and this crazy world truly lost an angel. I always was inspired by you baby love. I love you so much Jae. Praying for peace and healing to all that was blessed to know you.”