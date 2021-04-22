Digital Underground’s Shock G Dead At 57: Report

Digital Underground rapper Shock G has reportedly passed away at the age of 57, multiple sources report.
Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J first broke the news on Instagram Thursday evening (April 22).
“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” J captioned under a picture of the two of them decades ago. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”
TMZ reports his father, Edward Racker, says Shock — born Greg Jacobs — was found dead Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa.
RELATED: Black Rob Is Dead At 51, One Week After Revealing Heartbreaking Health Issues
A cause of death has yet to be released.
Shock G was a rapper and keyboardist for Digital Underground, a pioneering Hip Hop group responsible for a number of influential singles, including the group’s groundbreaking hit “The Humpty Dance.” He was also known as his alter ego Humpty Hump.
Additionally, G was very influential in Tupac’s rap career as he introduced the West Coast rapper to the world on the group’s 1990 track “Same Song.” He went on to produce Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” and Me Against The World’s “So Many Tears.”
Shock G also worked with artists like Prince, Monie Love, Dr. Dre, Money B, Raw Fusion, Luniz, Mac Mall, Murs, KRS-One and more.
Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
COMMENTS