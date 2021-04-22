Digital Underground’s Shock G Dead At 57: Report

Digital Underground rapper Shock G has reportedly passed away at the age of 57, multiple sources report.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J first broke the news on Instagram Thursday evening (April 22).

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” J captioned under a picture of the two of them decades ago. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”

TMZ reports his father, Edward Racker, says Shock — born Greg Jacobs — was found dead Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa.