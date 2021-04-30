Release Date Hinted For J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Project

J. Cole fans could be getting some new long awaited music from the rapper according to a hint from fellow MC Bas in a recent social media post.
The Dreamville artist teased a release date for J. Cole’s new project “The Off-Season” on Instagram Wednesday night. The post, which has been deleted, showed Cole during a studio session and suggested a mid-May release for new music, Complex reported.
Fans have been waiting for “The Off-Season” ever since Cole teased it in summer 2018. The rapper shared his “Album of the Year (Freestyle)” on YouTube and Soundcloud hinting at its release. “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off,” Cole captioned on the streaming services.
At the end of 2020, fans expected Cole to deliver the project when he posted an Instagram photo that showed what appeared to be a checklist, which included crossed off items like “Features” and “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” followed by unmarked titles “The Off-Season,” “It’s a Boy,” and his highly anticipated sixth studio album “The Fall Off.”
He captioned the photo, “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…”
