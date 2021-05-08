Bruno Mars’ Six Vegas Shows Sell Out Within Minutes

Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas shows may be sold out, but fear not – here’s how you can still see the singer this summer.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mars’ six shows scheduled at the Park Theater at Park MGM in July sold out in only a few minutes, which left hundreds of fans without tickets.

MGM Resorts, however, is now offering three booking options as part of its Trip to Mars travel package. All three options include premium seats at one of Mars’ concerts between July 3 and July 24, along with suites at the MGM Resort. Additionally, depending on which package you chose, you may even score special VIP accommodations at both the concert and throughout the resort.

See the details here.

If you’re thinking about purchasing one of the luxury vacationing options, you might want to move fast, considering the regular tickets sold out so quickly.