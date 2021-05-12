Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Tina Turner To Be Inducted

Among the 2021 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper will join fellow rapper LL Cool J and the legendary singer Tina Turner.

After being inducted in the 1991 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class with her ex-husband Ike Turner, Tina’s latest induction will come from the Performers category in a single class. This will be the first time three female artists are inducted into that category; other inductees include singer-songwriter Carole King and the group the Go-Go’s.

L.L. Cool J’s induction also comes from under the Musical Excellence Award along with the late 60s keyboardist and singer Billy Preston.

RELATED: Whitney Houston And The Notorious B.I.G. To Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

“You can do anything you put your mind to. Thank you.✊🏾🌹🙏🏾♥️” LL Cool Jay captioned his IG post following the news.