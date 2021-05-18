BET Awards 2021: Get Vaccinated And Join Us For The Biggest Night In Culture On June 27

The 2021 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 27th, and there won’t be a Zoom screen in sight. The show will be LIVE from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Known among fans as the “Black family reunion,” culture’s biggest night will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact.

Returning with a live show audience, BET also announced that vaccinated individuals can register starting May 27th for consideration to be a part of the 2021 BET Awards. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Have vaccine questions? Check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative led by the Ad Council at getvaccineanswers.org. For those who live in the L.A. area who want information on COVID-19 testing options, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” said BET President Scott Mills. “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event - The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

BET is committed to supporting Black America’s recovery from the disproportionate effects of COVID-19, and is leading several campaigns on vaccine adoption, action, and access. Last year, BET worked with a host of partners and raised over $19 million to assist nearly 4 million people impacted by COVID-19. BET continues to be a devoted resource to communities of color providing support and facts about COVID-19, the vaccine, and survival.

The BET Awards also broke ground last year as the first official award show to move forward during the global pandemic and set the bar for live events during COVID-19.

Stay tuned for the official 2021 BET Awards nominations, which will be announced at a later date.