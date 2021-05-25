Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: DaBaby accepts Top Rap Song for â ROCKSTARâ onstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by Emma McIntyre/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Black Twitter Reacts To Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Being Played After DaBaby Wins Billboard Music Award

Post Malone’s “Rockstar” won at the 2018 BBMAs but Black Twitter was not having it on the accidental mess-up.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

During the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 24) rapper DaBaby took home a win for Top Rap Song for his Hot 100 hit “Rockstar'' with Roddy Ricch. But a big oops! moment happened when he took the stage to receive his award.

Instead of his song being played, the BBMAs played “Rockstar” by Post Malone and 21 Savage circa 2018. Making light of the situation, as DaBaby took to the stage he pointed to his trophy and said, “It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that,” before starting his acceptance speech.  

Post Malone’s “Rockstar” won at the 2018 BBMAs but Black Twitter was not having it on the accidental mess-up and shared their hilarious thoughts on the incident. 

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

