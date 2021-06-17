Diana Ross’ Upcoming New Album "Thank You" Will Be Her First in 15 Years

Diana Ross is releasing her first album in 15 years and dedicating it to her fans.

The legendary diva announced her new album “Thank You” and released the first single of the same name on Thursday (June 17). “Thank You,” which releases September 10, is Ross’ first album since 2006, and her first album of original material in 22 years. According to The Guardian, Ross recorded the album in her home studio during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Thank You” single is a contemporary R&B spin on a Ross’ classic material, with a chorus thanking her fans for the love they’ve given her over the years. Ross said in a statement that the whole album will be a gift to her fans.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” she said. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

RELATED: Diana Ross Was Told ‘I’m Coming Out’ Would Ruin Her Career

According to Vulture, Ross co-wrote all 13 songs on the album, working with songwriters and producers including Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande, Anderson .Paak), Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde), Jimmy Napes (Mary J Blige, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith) and Spike Spent (Madonna, Björk).

The press release for the album says it has “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness” and that “with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together.”