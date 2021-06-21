Dame Dash Responds To Roc-A-Fella’s NFT Lawsuit

Dame Dash is responding after Roc-A-Fella to a lawsuit against him after it's been alleged that he attempted to auction Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT.

According to TMZ, Dash shared that the initial news of him wanting Jay-Z's album is false and that he only wants to sell his share as a Non-Fungible Token. Forbes describes an NFT as “a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos.” NFT”s are then bought and sold online, usually with cryptocurrency.

RELATED: Dame Dash Had A Bold Choice Of Words For Jay-Z And His NFL Deal

In the lawsuit against Dash, the label states that the media mogul and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella can’t sell the album as an NFT because it’s owned by Roc-A-Fella, TMZ reports.

Responding to if he comes to a new agreement with someone, Dash says that, “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc-A-Fella Records and Jay will have exclusive administration rights.”

According to Complex, Roc-A-Fella has asked the court to bar Dash from auctioning the NFT and has also requested that he surrender any NFTs created for Reasonable Doubt.