Nelly And Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

It was magic when Nelly and Kelly Rowland hopped on their 2002 hit track “Dilemma” back in 2002! The music video catapulted the song into even more success, and now almost twenty years later, the Ryan Bowser-directed visual has reached one billion views on YouTube, according to UME Republic.

Coming off the rapper’s second studio album Nellyville, “Dilemma” soon went No.1 on several Billboard charts and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

“It is both humbling and what every artist hopes for, to see your work from 20 years ago still getting such love from fans old and new,” Nelly said in an official statement responding to the news of the video reaching one billion views on YouTube.

Adding, “Super dope that a song made before YouTube existed is getting so much support now and shout out to Nelly fans and to my girl Kelly Rowland who helped make this song a hit when we made it and still a hit today!”

Watch the chart-topping video below: