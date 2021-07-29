Lizzo’s Anti-COVID Song Is The Perfect PSA Freestyle

Lizzo wants her fans to know that she is not playing when it comes COVID-19 Delta variant. Taking to her Instagram, the singer-rapper uploaded a seven-minute “public service announcement” freestyle video where she kindly let her followers know that maintaining six feet away from her is non-negotiable.

“I don't care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated,” she said. "You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet. This s--- is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space."

The “Truth Hurts” artist hilariously whipped out a spray bottle to show how serious was and said that she would use it on anyone that got too close. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. COVID-19 cases have spiked by 170% in the last two weeks and a surge of the Delta variant represents more than 80% of new COVID cases.

She later continued, “​​You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That's who I think I am.”

Adding, “I do not want you in my personal space/ I ain't tryin' to catch no COVID today/ You get Lysol if you up in my face (back, back)/ Give me distance b---h, bet outta my face (back, back).”