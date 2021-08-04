Quavo Says He Pays His Assistant $5k Per Day

Quavo has never been shy about letting everyone know he enjoys spending money, but it's not all just iced-out jewelry and designer fashion.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Migos rapper posted a picture of himself with his personal assistant holding an umbrella and fan for him under the hot sun.
Captioning the photo, he informed his fans that the assistant earns $5,000 a day for his work, writing "5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!."
Quavo and the Migos are coming off the release of Culture III, which dropped back in June.
Perhaps the sales from the album will help to continue to pay the rapper's assistant along with the rest of his team.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
