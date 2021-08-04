Quavo Says He Pays His Assistant $5k Per Day

Quavo has never been shy about letting everyone know he enjoys spending money, but it's not all just iced-out jewelry and designer fashion.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Migos rapper posted a picture of himself with his personal assistant holding an umbrella and fan for him under the hot sun.

Captioning the photo, he informed his fans that the assistant earns $5,000 a day for his work, writing "5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!."