Rapper Baha Banks Debuts New Project ‘Big Bank’ At Chicago Listening Party

Written by Joshua Eferighe

Typically male dominated, the rap game hasn’t seen this number of emerging women in hip-hop in a while. Since the debut of Tink, Queen Key and CupcakKe, Chicago especially hasn’t really had a frontwoman in that lane – until now. Rapper Baha Banks is ready to pick up the scepter and crown herself supreme queen after recently holding a private listening event in Chicago for her debut project, Big Bank.

Big Bank is the next step in her evolution. “I really worked really hard on this and I feel like with me getting my brother, Chance, on “Shake That A$$”, people feel like I had a cheat code — like I didn’t earn it,” she tells BET.com. RELATED: No More Parties In Wyoming: Kanye West’s Listening Party Was So Lit That Rappers Are Permanently Banned From Venue She then went on to reveal the meaning behind the EP title. “Big Bank is definitely, one-hundred percent my alter ego,” she tells us. “Like Beyonce and Sasha Fierce, that’s the go-hard, ain’t no IG model type s***,” she continued. At the event she played a medley of different tunes, touching all sounds imaginable. “If yall ain’t know, I make pop music too,” she said before cuing the EP’s sixth track, “CUVEE”. “This is one of my R&B songs,” she announced at another time before playing ‘Don’t Tell Nobody”.

The celebration also allowed Baha Banks to debut a new video for the single, “BIRKIN” feat DCG Shun — another upcoming Chicago rapper. Check out Baha Banks' Big Bank above and check her out live performing on the first of the three day Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash stage on August 20 in Chicago also featuring live performances by Pooh Shiesty, A$AP Rocky, Mulatto, Lil Baby, Gunna and many more surprise guest performers.