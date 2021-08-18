Anderson .Paak Doesn’t Want Any Music Released If He Dies

It’s no secret that after a musician dies, their sales often skyrocket, which usually results in endless posthumous music releases. Anderson .Paak does not want this for himself, and wrote his demands in a tattoo.

Anderson .Paak showed a tattoo on his Instagram Stories that read, “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”



See below: