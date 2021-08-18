Trending:

Anderson .Paak Doesn’t Want Any Music Released If He Dies

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Anderson .Paak attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage)

The artist wrote it in a tattoo.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 18, 2021 / 01:16 PM

Written by BET Staff

It’s no secret that after a musician dies, their sales often skyrocket, which usually results in endless posthumous music releases. Anderson .Paak does not want this for himself, and wrote his demands in a tattoo.  

Anderson .Paak showed a tattoo on his Instagram Stories that read, “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

See below:

Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and Prince have all had posthumous albums released this year. 

The debut album from Silk Sonic, his project with Bruno Mars, is expected to be released later this year.

