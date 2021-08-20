Kendrick Lamar Announces His Next Album Will Be His Last Under Top Dawg Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar is letting his fans know that his next project will be his last under the longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.

TDE has released the entirety of the Compton rapper’s catalog to date. Via his website, K Dot wrote, "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years... May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling."

Last year, Kendrick had publicly denied rumors of a split with his label. His full statement is signed “oklama” and doesn’t reveal any release date or name for the project. The letter does conclude with the sentence “see you soon enough.”

In 2017 Lamar released his album DAMN, which won a Pulitzer Prize.

Read his complete statement about his next LP below.