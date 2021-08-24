Kanye West Petitions To Legally Change His Name

Trending:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

It must be approved by a California judge.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM

Written by Paul Meara

One of Kanye West’s nicknames could officially become his real name.

The 44-year-old producer/rapper has reportedly applied to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal.

According to the documents, West says his decision for the name change is for “personal reason” and didn’t provide further explanation.

In order for the procedure to go through, a California judge would need to sign off on the petition.

Following the release of his 2018 album Ye, Kanye announced he would be changing his stage name to the LP’s title.

Kanye West’s next public appearance is slated to be August 26’s third listening party for his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago.

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

