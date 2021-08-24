Kanye West Petitions To Legally Change His Name

One of Kanye West’s nicknames could officially become his real name.

The 44-year-old producer/rapper has reportedly applied to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal.

According to the documents, West says his decision for the name change is for “personal reason” and didn’t provide further explanation.

In order for the procedure to go through, a California judge would need to sign off on the petition.

Following the release of his 2018 album Ye, Kanye announced he would be changing his stage name to the LP’s title.

Kanye West’s next public appearance is slated to be August 26’s third listening party for his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago.