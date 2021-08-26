VMAs 2021: Chlöe Bailey To Make Solo Performance Debut

For the 2021 MTV VMAs, singer Chlöe Bailey will take center stage solo for the first time.
Bailey of the R&B duo ChloeXHalle is set to perform her upcoming single "Have Mercy" after originally teasing a brief clip of the song on social media to kick off her 23rd birthday on July 1.
Bailey announced the news that she would be headed to the VMA stage on Instagram, captioning the post, "i'm so so so excited 🥺🥺 thank you [MTV] …told y'all it's coming 👀👀👀."
RELATED: 5 Unforgettable Performances From The 2020 HHA
Other performers for the 2021 VMAs lineup include Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots.
Doja Cat will be on double duty for the evening; the singer will also be hosting the show.
The "Say So" singer is also nominated for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion is one of the top nominated artists with six nods, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Other nominees include Cardi B, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, H.E.R.,Travis Scott, and more.
The 2021 MTV VMAs will air on MTV Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 PM ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The show will also be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and the CW.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
COMMENTS