VMAs 2021: Chlöe Bailey To Make Solo Performance Debut

For the 2021 MTV VMAs, singer Chlöe Bailey will take center stage solo for the first time.

Bailey of the R&B duo ChloeXHalle is set to perform her upcoming single "Have Mercy" after originally teasing a brief clip of the song on social media to kick off her 23rd birthday on July 1.

Bailey announced the news that she would be headed to the VMA stage on Instagram, captioning the post, "i'm so so so excited 🥺🥺 thank you [MTV] …told y'all it's coming 👀👀👀."