21 Savage Says Owning His Masters Banks More Money Than Touring

21 Savage dropped some gems when he stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. The rapper who owns his masters spoke about why he thinks it’s essential for artists to do the same.

“I had a platinum album before I signed my [first] deal,” 21 explained. “I own my masters right now. Every song you’ve ever heard, I own it. I got a 70/30 split with my label. I make more money off my album sales than I do off touring. For a lot of rappers, most of their money comes from touring.”