21 Savage Says Owning His Masters Banks More Money Than Touring

21 Savage dropped some gems when he stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. The rapper who owns his masters spoke about why he thinks it’s essential for artists to do the same.
“I had a platinum album before I signed my [first] deal,” 21 explained. “I own my masters right now. Every song you’ve ever heard, I own it. I got a 70/30 split with my label. I make more money off my album sales than I do off touring. For a lot of rappers, most of their money comes from touring.”
And with two platinum albums, Issa Album (2017) and I Am > I Was (2018) he can offer advice. Plus, 21 has also snagged 11 platinum-certified singles, including “Bank Account,” “ A Lot,” “No Heart,” and more.
In case you missed it, the 28-year old first talked about owning his master's in Jan. 2017 after his success off of his 2016 collab EP with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode. The rapper shared that a deal with L.A. Reid's Epic Records gave him 100 percent ownership of all master recordings.
He again reminded folks in 2019 to own their masters, tweeting, "I own 100% of my masters."
Check out the full interview below:
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
