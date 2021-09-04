Trending:

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Breaks Apple Music’s 2021 Record For Most-Streamed Album In A Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A rep from the company confirmed the news.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 / 01:28 PM

Written by Paul Meara

It hasn’t even been 48 hours since Certified Lover Boy’s release and Drake’s already broken a streaming record.

According to Billboard, the Toronto rapper’s sixth studio album now holds the title for the most-streamed LP on Apple Music in a single day in 2021. 

The accomplishment came with less than 12 hours logged after the project was released, Billboard reports. A full day after the tracking is done by Apple Music, the final figure will be shared.

Drake is also the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 24 hours in 2021.

It’s been a big week for hop hop. Kanye West, who released DONDA on August 29, earned the 2021 Apple Music record for most-streamed album in a single day in the U.S., racking up 60 million streams.

Drizzy’s latest album features Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, and more throughout 21 songs.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

