Nelly’s Latest Album Debuts On The Country Charts

Nelly has had countless albums dominate the Billboard’s music charts, but now he has a top ten EP on the country charts.

Heartland, the rapper’s first country album, which was released on Aug. 27, debuted at No. 7 on the Top Country Albums chart, according to Billboard.

RELATED: Nelly Is Celebrating ‘Country Grammar's’ 20th Anniversary With A Virtual Concert

Back in January, he told BET.com about the album, “I don’t want people to think that I just woke up one day and wanted to do a country album. I have so much respect for country music, country artists, and everything that they go through. This EP is showing my inspiration for loving and appreciating it. It’s all been about making sure that the timing was right, so to speak.”

He also added, “It's still a Nelly album. Don't get it twisted, it's influenced by country music. It's my appreciation for it and the artists that I listen to and some of the artists that I've been able to collaborate with. But again, I think it's that sound of how country music has influenced Nelly.”

The EP includes appearances by Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and the legendary Darius Rucker.