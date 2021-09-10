WATCH: Chlöe Bailey Debuts Her Single “Have Mercy”

Lord … Have mercy! Chlöe Bailey has given fans exactly what they want after finally releasing her debut solo single “Have Mercy” on Friday (Sept. 10).

The music video for “Have Mercy” is a tantalizing visual directed by Karena Evans, with jaw-dropping choreography and even features cameos from Miss Tina Knowles, rapper Bree Runway, and actor Rome Flynn.

Bailey is set to release her forthcoming album in the coming months under Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia. The artist is stepping into her own as a solo artist after releasing several hits and a Grammy-nominated album with her sister Halle Bailey under their R&B group, Chloe x Halle.

"I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice," Bailey told Billboard in an interview.

The 23-year-old teased a mini-clip of her single on her Instagram moments after its official release.

“booty so big 🍑 have mercy video out now, go watch it 😘,” she captioned her post.