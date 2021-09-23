Trending:

Friendship Goals! Megan Thee Stallion Gets A Cute Gift From BTS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The artists met up in the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 / 09:19 AM

Written by Alexis Reese

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are truly friendship goals! 

The rapper jumped on the remix of the Korean boy band’s track “Butter” in late August, and fans were more than satisfied with the hit. While the collab happened virtually, the artists finally met after they synced up in New York for the UN General Assembly, according to koreaboo.com

During their meet-up, BTS gifted Meg with the BT21 ‘Baby Koya’ plushie. 

After posting the gift on her social media, BTS fans noticed and asked if she received it from the pop group.  

“DID THEY GIVE YOU A BABY KOYA PLUSH AS A GIFT,” the tweet read before the Houston Hottie responded, “Yes so cute.”

Meg also headed to her Instagram to post photos from her time hanging with BTS in the Big Apple.

See below:

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

