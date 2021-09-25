UPDATE: Kelly Price Is Safe, Not Missing, Lawyer Says

UPDATE:

Kelly Price was safe Friday night (Sept. 24) after she was reported missing in the Atlanta area, where she lives, according to her attorney.

Monica Ewing, the gospel singer’s lawyer, says the artist is recovering at an undisclosed location, NBC reports. She noted that Price was over COVID-19 but still needed to get up to full strength in order to perform.

Ewing says Price was never ever actually missing, but that she did go to "a quiet place" to recover after recently being discharged from a hospital where she was treated for COVID-19, the news outlet reports. It’s unclear who reported her missing, resulting in her name being listed at the National Crime Information Center.

"She’s safe," Ewing said, according to NBC. "She's got to rest and start the journey back to health."

PREVIOUS: