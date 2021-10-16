Erykah Badu Honors George Floyd On His 48th Birthday

Erykah Badu shared a special moment with her social media followers by paying tribute to George Floyd along with his family for what would have been his 48th birthday.
On Wednesday (October 13), Badu invited Floyd’s family backstage at her tour stop in Minneapolis at the Minneapolis Armory, according to Okayplayer.
In the clip Badu posted to her Instagram Story, she’s seen with Floyd’s sister, uncle and aunt. Other members of his family were also visible after she panned her phone around the room.
RELATED: Erykah Badu Says 'It's A Legend That My Box Changes People' On Her Viral Vulva-Infused Incense
“People of planet Earth, we’re about four minutes away from George Floyd’s birthday,” said Badu in the video. “He would’ve been 48 years old and I’m here with his family now. It seems like we have a moment of peace right now and we know that your life was not in vain.”
She added: “Thank you for your spirit and your sacrifice. So that we can move on the way that we should, be where we supposed to as a people.”
Erykah Badu backstage in Minneapolis with the late #GeorgeFloyd family on his birthday. 🙏🏾✊🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/cT6j5sZw8q— Riki P. (@itsrikip) October 14, 2021
George Floyd’s official birthday is October 14.
Floyd died at the age of 46 when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. According to WCCO, a celebration of his life will take place in George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic
COMMENTS